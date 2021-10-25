UAE: Head of leading agro-business gets Golden Visa

Abdul Gafoor Moinudheen is one of the youngest Golden Visa holders recognised by DMCC

The head of a leading home-grown agro-business in the UAE has been awarded the UAE golden residency visa.

After receiving the rare honour from UAE government authorities, the CEO of Agrico International, Abdul Gafoor Moinudheen hopes to become a key player in the food sustainability revolution the country is currently undergoing.

The 32-year-old Indian expat is said to be one of the youngest Golden Visa holders to be recognised by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Moinudheen noted, “More than just getting the ten-year residency visa, the opportunity to be part of something bigger is what truly is exciting. Our company hopes to become a vital part of the massive food sustainability revolution that is ongoing in the UAE.”

Agrico International provides livestock raw materials, food grains, and end-to-end supply chain management to a range of customers and government entities.

A resident of UAE since 2012, Moinudheen launched his company in 2017.

“I was working for a logistic company in Qatar and moved to Dubai in 2012. I started my career here by working for a trading company - concentrating on food commodities. I developed the feed side of the company and worked on a system that provided the raw material for animal feed,” he explained.

Dubai has always been a city of great interest to Moinudheen. He said, “I spent a few of my younger days in Bangalore. I studied there, and even back then, I would do something in trading for some pocket money.”

He explained, “My brother was here in Dubai, and after working in Qatar for a few years, I realised Dubai is a much better city to start a business.”

Once he got to Dubai, Moinudheen realised the immense potential in launching a feed commodity business after working with the trading company.

“I launched the company with zero capital and complete confidence from my father. I got the business license by swiping my credit card,” he said.

Slowly and steadily, after undergoing several challenges, Agrico finally found success.

“We supply over 300,000 tonnes of Agri commodities annually through our two divisions – food and feed. We are supplying products to over 26 countries. We supply grains, pulses and ingredients to manufacturers, packers, wholesalers and traders,” explained Moinudheen. “For certain feed commodities, we have over 70 per cent of the market share in the UAE,” he added.

“I have had immense support from my family, friends, and business associates. I want to mention the contributions of my mentors Ashraf and Hisham, without them, I wouldn’t be here,” said Moinudheen.

With several expansion plans in the pipeline, Moinudheen hopes Agrico will aid UAE’s overall economic growth in the decades to come.

Married to Farha, Moinudheen is a father to two kids – Rayan and Zoha.