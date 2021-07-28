UAE: Gulf Medical University doubles intake of Emirati students

Scholarships and fee rebates offered in all GMU's six colleges and 28 accredited programmes for UAE nationals.

The Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, has announced scholarships and fee rebates in all its six colleges and 28 accredited programmes for Emirati students to double representation of well-trained Emiratis in the UAE healthcare sector.

The programme also includes a full scholarship in Doctor of Philosophy in Precision Medicine in collaboration with Université Paris-Saclay in France.

Additionally, the university has introduced career guidance training programmes for Emirati students to assist them in choosing careers in the healthcare profession.

Students are provided vocational counselling on subjects including medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, anaesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, medical imaging sciences and healthcare management and economics.

Prof Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor GMU said: “The healthcare sector in the UAE is expanding impressively, creating a need for skilled professionals who understand the indigenous demands of the sector. The announcement for scholarships and discounts is our contribution in filling that gap with an increasing number of Emirati students pursuing medical studies.”

GMU has also introduced a programme enabling students to explore a research-based career.

The Future Scientists of the UAE programme has been developed to give Emirati high school students access to tools that are usually only made available in college or beyond. The aim is to embed the students in the research environment. Eventually, they will be placed in research labs to work on extensive projects where they will interact with people and patients on a one-on-one basis.

GMU also offers graduate programmes in public health, physical therapy, endodontology, periodontics, clinical pharmacy, drug discovery development, healthcare management and economics, health professions education and medical laboratory sciences.