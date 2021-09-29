News
UAE: Guggenheim Abu Dhabi set for completion in 2025

September 29, 2021

A contractor has been appointed for the museum project with a value of $1 billion.

Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has announced that Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the region’s pre-eminent museum dedicated to global modern and contemporary art, is set for completion in 2025.

A contractor has been appointed for the project with a contract value of $1 billion to deliver the Frank Gehry-designed museum.

The landmark project is being developed on Saadiyat Island by DCT - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is the largest and latest installment in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s international group of museums.

The museum will present a global collection, with a focus on works from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia (WANASA). UAE national, regional and international experts will contribute to the development of museum’s collection and programmes.

The project cements plans to transform the emirate into a centre for the culture and creative industries, and will foster global cultural exchange.




