UAE: Golden Visas for high school toppers, their families announced
The move is in appreciation of the efforts of outstanding pupils.
The UAE Government on Monday announced the granting of 10-year Golden Visas to distinguished high school graduates and their families.
The move is in appreciation of the efforts of such outstanding students and their families. It is also in keeping with the government's keenness to create an attractive and encouraging environment for talented people, and to attract exceptional minds and talents to be part of the UAE's development.
Applications must be submitted through the Emirates Schools Establishment.
The 10-year residence visa will be granted to outstanding students who have obtained an excellent grade or what represents an average of at least 95 per cent in the general secondary certificate or its equivalent from public or private schools.
>> Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Grade 12 toppers in the UAE
University students in or outside the UAE who have a cumulative average of no less than 3.75 or the equivalent, in certain scientific disciplines, will be eligible for the coveted residency visa as well.
The visas will be granted to families of such students as well.
The Emirates Schools Establishment has announced the results of Grade 12 students. The general success rate in public and private schools that follow the Ministry’s curriculum is approximately 91 per cent.
