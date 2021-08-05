UAE Golden Visa: Over 100 doctors from Zulekha hospitals receive 10-year residency
The awardees' families were also granted the same.
More than 100 doctors from Zulekha hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah have received the UAE's 10-year Golden Visa for their dedication and contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) launched a series of Golden Residency services on August 1 to facilitate issuing 10-year visas to doctors residing in the UAE. The doctors' families were also granted 10-year residency visas, in line with the UAE government's vision to enhance its global competitiveness as a preferred destination for work, living and study, and as an incubator of talent and academic excellence.
Dr Zulekha Daud, founder and chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group, had received the Golden Visa in 2019 for her contribution to the country's healthcare sector over the last 57 years since 1964.
Taher Shams, managing director of Zulekha Healthcare Group, and Zanubia Shams, co-chairperson of Zulekha Healthcare Group, also received the Golden visa.
Dr Zulekha congratulated all the doctors on being honoured with the Golden Visa in UAE.
"This is recognition of the multiple years of service these doctors have put into building the healthcare system in the country. Their expertise is an asset to the UAE and this significant move by the government demonstrates the valued interest of the authorities in ensuring the best of the healthcare facilities and expertise is made available to the residents," said Taher Shams.
Zanubia Shams said the group's staff are fully vaccinated and its hospital in Dubai is administering the Pfizer vaccine since May 2021. "We will continue to do our best to further the objectives of the government to ensure the safety of their residents in UAE."
In July, as many as 319 doctors from Aster DM Healthcare's network of Aster and Medcare hospitals and clinics in UAE were awarded the Golden Visa long-term residency for their continued contribution to the field of medicine and healthcare services.
