UAE Golden Visa: Doctors say move will secure career, future

Doctors appreciate the stability and emotional well-being the initiative will bring to their personal lives.

Medics in the UAE have hailed the move granting them more than a year's time to register for the Golden Visa.

While many doctors have already begun applying for the 10-year visa, many others plan to do so within the coming days to ensure a secure future for their family.

Dr Shekhar Mehta, founder & medical director, HealthServe Home Healthcare, was appreciative of the gesture. "We have not yet applied for the Golden Visa, but will be applying soon as me and my wife - who is a specialist with the DHA - are eligible for the same," he said.

Doctors from holistic fields such as ayurveda and homeopathy have also appreciated the move. "It is a golden opportunity for medics practicing in the UAE. It is an honour to hold a long-term residency status," said Dr Abhirami Santhosh, ayurveda practitioner at Santhigiri Holistic Health Centre, Dubai.

Aspiring doctors are also delighted, saying the visa will help secure their future and careers. "The long-term residency visa strengthens stability and doctors can get their family under their dependency, which balances their emotional well-being," said Dr Kushboo Zaman, an intern doctor who graduated from Gulf Medical University.

"The UAE is a dream place to work, considering the overall safety, especially for women. Many professionals, especially doctors from different parts of the world, are looking to settle in the UAE for a better life," she added.

While Dubai-licensed doctors can apply for the visa through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship will establish seven centres across the UAE for doctors who wish to apply for the visa in person. The concerned authorities will review the applications before issuing the visas.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com