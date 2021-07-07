UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
The provision of this service aims to ensure that transactions are completed within the approved time frame.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has begun implementing the recently announced, 24x7 “You are Special” service.
The dedicated service will manage the accounts of its distinguished customers by allocating a team of advisors to ensure the highest levels of service around the clock.
The service aims to supervise all transactions of account holders from large companies that have more than 10,000 sponsored employees, owners of Golden Visas, four- to five- star hotels, luxury hotel apartments, and strategic partners of GDRFA.
Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA, stressed that the “You Are Special” initiative comes in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who stated that happiness and the well-being of society should be at the forefront of the government's work.
