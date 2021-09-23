News
UAE: GMU ties up with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for clinical training, research

Team KT/Ajman
Filed on September 23, 2021

(Supplied photo)

SSMC and GMU are planning joint research activities in the areas of cancer, public health and clinical research

Gulf Medical University (GMU) students will undergo clinical training and conduct cancer research at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi.

SSMC is a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and the US-based Mayo Clinic. Consultants at SSMC and Mayo Clinic faculty will supervise the training of GMU students.

SSMC and GMU are planning joint research activities in the areas ofcancer, public health and clinical research, which align with the UAE’s research direction.

Abba Chedi Zubair, dean of education at SSMC, said: “We are very impressed by the talent and infrastructure, and continue to expand to support research, education and clinical practice. We look forward to having many opportunities for collaboration at multiple levels.”

Rola K. Alhayek, education director at Seha, said: “It is impressive to see the GMU and Thumbay University Hospital facilities and learn about the Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine ... We aspire to enhance and expand the SSMC Education and Research Shields as it relates to recognised international standards. It is essential that we work together and create synergies with international and existing local institutions.”

Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU, added that the collaboration is significant because it will provide excellent clinical training to students.

“We share the same vision and values of Mayo Clinic, (which represent) the three shields of patient care, education and research ... The students also will be exposed to the latest developments in patient care and interact with and be mentored by excellent faculty. We are happy to have such a partner and we hope to take this collaboration to a higher level,” he said.




