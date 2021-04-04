News
UAE, GCC voice support for Jordan's King Abdullah

Wam, Reuters/Cairo
Filed on April 4, 2021 | Last updated on April 4, 2021 at 08.29 am

The UAE affirms that the security and stability of Jordan are an integral part of its security.

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s secretary-general said in a statement on Saturday that the GCC stands with Jordan and all its measures to maintain its security and stability.

Separately, UAE also voiced its support for King Abdullah II of Jordan and “his measures to maintain security and stability in the region,” state news agency Wam reported.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that it is based on the close and historical ties that bind the two brotherly countries and their leaderships, the UAE affirms that the security and stability of Jordan are an integral part of its security.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said on Saturday that King Abdullah is a "key partner" of the United States and "has our full support" amid reports that his half-brother Prince Hamza had been questioned — possibly in relation to an alleged plot to destabilise the country.

In an email, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: "We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support."




