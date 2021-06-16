UAE: Gang on trial for stealing cash, iPhones worth nearly Dh370,000
Accused broke into an electronics and decamped with the booty in May
A gang of four men, all of whom are of African origin, is facing trial on charges of breaking into an electronics store in Dubai and stealing 86 iPhones worth Dh354,365 and Dh14,275 in cash.
The burglary was committed in May, the police said.
The closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage revealed the identity of the accused, who were later arrested.
They confessed to their crime to the police during interrogation and the case has been handed over to public prosecution.
