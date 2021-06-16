News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Gang on trial for stealing cash, iPhones worth nearly Dh370,000

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 16, 2021
Alamy

Accused broke into an electronics and decamped with the booty in May


A gang of four men, all of whom are of African origin, is facing trial on charges of breaking into an electronics store in Dubai and stealing 86 iPhones worth Dh354,365 and Dh14,275 in cash.

The burglary was committed in May, the police said.

The closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage revealed the identity of the accused, who were later arrested.

They confessed to their crime to the police during interrogation and the case has been handed over to public prosecution.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210614&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619536&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 