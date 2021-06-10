News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Fujairah Civil Defense control raging fire in dramatic video

Web Report/Fujairah
Filed on June 10, 2021

The massive fire broke out in Fujairah at dawn on Thursday.


A shocking new video shows raging flames as a fire broke out in Fujairah early Thursday morning.

According to Emirates Vision, the fire broke out in three shops at the Fujairah Friday market at dawn today.

It was quickly brought under control by the Fujairah Civil Defense and nobody was injured in the blaze.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201222&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201229704&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 