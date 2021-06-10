UAE: Fujairah Civil Defense control raging fire in dramatic video
The massive fire broke out in Fujairah at dawn on Thursday.
A shocking new video shows raging flames as a fire broke out in Fujairah early Thursday morning.
According to Emirates Vision, the fire broke out in three shops at the Fujairah Friday market at dawn today.
It was quickly brought under control by the Fujairah Civil Defense and nobody was injured in the blaze.
