UAE: Fruit salesman, marine rigger win Dh500,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Both winners plan to move their families to UAE.

Two Indians have bagged Dh500,000 each in the 31st Mahzooz draw. The lucky winners, Rustamkhan and Vinod, matched five out of six numbers for the winning entry of Dh1million - sharing the second prize.

Dubai resident Rustamkhan, a 34-year-old fruitseller from Rajasthan, said that winning with Mahzooz is the icing on the cake after the birth of his daughter earlier in the week.

“This win is truly a blessing that has come at the right time. My baby girl is incredibly lucky and apparently she’s the lucky charm of our family. I’m grateful that I won with Mahzooz so soon after my baby’s birth. The amount and timing of this win will change our lives for the better. Now, I can take care of my wife and both my girls in a better way,” said Rustam, who works as a salesman in a fruit and vegetable market.

Rustamkhan, who has lived in Dubai for the past 10 years, knows very well how he wants to invest his winnings.

“I will use some of the prize money to bring my family to Dubai so that we can settle down here. I feel at home here,” said Rustamkhan.

“I’m also planning to help some people in my hometown, many of whom are reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The other winner, Vinod, who hails from Kerala, has spent the past 11 years working as a marine rigger.

The 43-year-old Fujairah resident couldn’t contain his excitement nor accept the fact that he has become Dh500,000 richer.

“I’m honestly still unable to believe that I won and that my life has changed. I have always led a simple life and never made big plans because I couldn’t afford them,” said Vinod.

“But this is a great twist that I never expected. Thanks to Mahzooz, for the very first time in my life, I can now have big plans for my future.”

Vinod has participated in the Mahzooz draw since day one and couldn’t wait to share his success with his loved ones.

“The first thing I did was to call my wife to tell her the good news. Even she couldn’t believe it!” said Vinod. “She has never visited the UAE before but now I can finally move my family here permanently,” concluded Vinod.

