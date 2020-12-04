News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE Friday prayers after 37 weeks: As it happened

Sahim Salim, Shihab, Ryan Lim and Abdul Karim Hanif/Dubai
Filed on December 4, 2020 | Last updated on December 4, 2020 at 03.06 pm











The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks.

Mosques across the UAE hosted the first socially distanced Friday prayers called Jumuah on December 4.

The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks. Mosques took in 30 per cent of its capacity on the day, as worshippers turned up wearing masks and clutching their own prayer mats.

The sermon delivered on the day touched on the importance of being thankful. Imams hailed and thanked the authorities for resuming the Friday prayers amid strict safety measures.

Photos: Friday prayers resume at UAE mosques after 8 months

Mosques were first closed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. They had reopened for the five daily prayers in July, but Friday prayers remained suspended.

Faithful offer Friday Prayers in Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque, Dubai.

Worshippers offer Friday Prayers at Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

1:00pm

It's been a surreal experience and Fridays have never been the same, said another Dubai resident Asad Muhammed.

12:52pm

Dr Faris Al Musthafa, Imam shares his thoughts after the first Friday Prayers

12:45pm

Dubai resident Taimur Javed shares his thoughts after the first prayers.

12:40pm

Sermon ends, prayer begins. The Friday prayer sermon has ended and the worshippers have taken position to begin the prayer.

12:39pm

The sermon and prayer combined is expected to last 10 minutes, as mandated by the authorities.

12:31pm

The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the UAE

12:27pm

Friday Prayers at Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque begin

12:20pm

UAE Friday prayers live: Sermon begins

The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the UAE. Imams have stepped up to the pulpit to deliver the sermon. The sermon and prayer combined is expected to last 10 minutes, as mandated by the authorities.

12:20pm

Volunteers are guiding the worshippers to the outside courtyard, as Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai has hit capacity

12:17pm

Worshippers take their assigned places in the mosque, maintain 1.5-metre distance. The call to prayer has been sounded.

12:14pm

The call for the Friday prayers was given out at mosques across the country at 12.12pm on December 4. The Azan was made after a gap of eight months.

12:10pm

Mosques across the #UAE have not hosted the #Juma prayer for the last 37 Fridays. They were suspended as mosques and other places of worship were closed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid.

12:09pm

The main prayer hall at the Omar Bin Al Khattab mosque, Dubai is reaching its mandated 30 per cent capacity - minutes before the start of the Friday sermon.

12:05am

Usually stacked with copies of the Holy Quran, shelves at mosques are seen empty. Physical copies of the holy book are not kept at the mosques to prevent the risk of infection spread.

11: 59am

First batch of faithful arrive at Abu Dhabi's Fatima bint Jamaal mosque to attend a Friday prayer after almost 8 months

11: 49am

Usually stacked with copies of the Holy Quran, shelves at mosques are seen empty. Physical copies of the holy book are not kept to prevent the risk of infection spread. Instead, worshippers are encouraged to get their own copies or use digital means.

11: 49am

Worshippers arrive after 8 months in mosques

11: 46am

Devotees arrive at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque

Related coverage: Friday prayers at UAE mosques

Awqaf issues safety instructions

Don't forget these guidelines

What Imams have to say

Dubai issues safety tips

List of dos and don'ts issued




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/uae-to-enforce-global-standards-in-gold-trade macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 