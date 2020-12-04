UAE Friday prayers after 37 weeks: As it happened
The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks.
Mosques across the UAE hosted the first socially distanced Friday prayers called Jumuah on December 4.
The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks. Mosques took in 30 per cent of its capacity on the day, as worshippers turned up wearing masks and clutching their own prayer mats.
The sermon delivered on the day touched on the importance of being thankful. Imams hailed and thanked the authorities for resuming the Friday prayers amid strict safety measures.
Photos: Friday prayers resume at UAE mosques after 8 months
Mosques were first closed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. They had reopened for the five daily prayers in July, but Friday prayers remained suspended.
Faithful offer Friday Prayers in Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque, Dubai.
Faithful offer #FridayPrayer in Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque, #Dubai. Mosques in #UAE opened for Juma prayers after over eight months as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. Photos by Shihab#UAE Friday prayers as it happened :https://t.co/JEru403FQx pic.twitter.com/9tIj9MLSvn— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Faithful offer #FridayPrayer in Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque, #Dubai. Mosques in #UAE opened for Juma prayers after over eight months as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Photos by Shihab/KT#UAE Friday prayers as it happened:https://t.co/JEru403FQx pic.twitter.com/6A6DyHFoTM
Worshippers offer Friday Prayers at Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Worshippers offer #Fridayprayers at Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque in #AbuDhabi. Mosques in #UAE opened for Juma prayers after over eight months as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Photos by Ryan Lim/ KT
As it happened:https://t.co/JEru403FQx pic.twitter.com/JL6NGgXJ5R
1:00pm
It's been a surreal experience and Fridays have never been the same, said another Dubai resident Asad Muhammed.
UAE Friday prayers after 37 weeks: Asad Muhammad, a #Dubai resident, expresses his thought after the #Fridayprayers— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Shihab/KT) pic.twitter.com/g5dNuFvId8
12:52pm
Dr Faris Al Musthafa, Imam shares his thoughts after the first Friday Prayers
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Dr. Faris Al Musthafa, Imam shares his thoughts after the first #FridayPrayers— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Shihab/KT) pic.twitter.com/AH4HLb4bAY
12:45pm
Dubai resident Taimur Javed shares his thoughts after the first prayers.
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Dubai resident Taimur Javed shares his thoughts after the first prayers.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Abdul Karim/KT) pic.twitter.com/oS0KJhPyVK
12:40pm
Sermon ends, prayer begins. The Friday prayer sermon has ended and the worshippers have taken position to begin the prayer.
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Sermon ends, prayer begins.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
The Friday prayer sermon has ended and the worshippers have taken position to begin the prayer.
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Shihab/KT) pic.twitter.com/j2F41Vg2B0
12:39pm
The sermon and prayer combined is expected to last 10 minutes, as mandated by the authorities.
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: The sermon and prayer combined is expected to last 10 minutes, as mandated by the authorities.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Shihab/KT) pic.twitter.com/noqAzjtXkd
12:31pm
The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the UAE
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the UAE.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: ShihabKT) pic.twitter.com/wxqLGIaWOP
12:27pm
Friday Prayers at Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque begin
#FridayPrayers at Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque begin— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Abdul Karim Hanif/ KT) pic.twitter.com/hyIC6UHh4H
12:20pm
UAE Friday prayers live: Sermon begins
The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the UAE. Imams have stepped up to the pulpit to deliver the sermon. The sermon and prayer combined is expected to last 10 minutes, as mandated by the authorities.
UAE #FridayPrayers live: The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the #UAE— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Ryan Lim/KT) pic.twitter.com/U9xLPkLG1h
12:20pm
Volunteers are guiding the worshippers to the outside courtyard, as Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai has hit capacity
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Volunteers are guiding the worshippers to the outside courtyard, as Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in #Dubai has hit capacity— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video: Abdul Karim Hanif. KT) pic.twitter.com/c4Lpbsbq49
12:17pm
Worshippers take their assigned places in the mosque, maintain 1.5-metre distance. The call to prayer has been sounded.
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Worshippers take their assigned places in the mosque, maintain 1.5-metre distance. The call to prayer has been sounded.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Photos: Ryan Lim/KT) pic.twitter.com/da5jT7wZkL
12:14pm
The call for the Friday prayers was given out at mosques across the country at 12.12pm on December 4. The Azan was made after a gap of eight months.
#UAEFriday prayers live: Call for prayer given out— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
The call for the Friday prayers (called azan) was given out at mosques across the country at 12.12pm on December 4. The Azan was made after a gap of eight months.
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx pic.twitter.com/3MGf1w6hqo
12:10pm
Mosques across the #UAE have not hosted the #Juma prayer for the last 37 Fridays. They were suspended as mosques and other places of worship were closed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid.
#FridayPrayers live: Mosques across the #UAE have not hosted the #Juma prayer for the last 37 Fridays. They were suspended as mosques and other places of worship were closed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid. https://t.co/JEru403FQx pic.twitter.com/OIroJ6efKA— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
12:09pm
The main prayer hall at the Omar Bin Al Khattab mosque, Dubai is reaching its mandated 30 per cent capacity - minutes before the start of the Friday sermon.
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: The main prayer hall at the Omar Bin Al Khattab mosque, Dubai is reaching its mandated 30 per cent capacity - minutes before the start of the Friday sermon.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Photo: Shihab/KT) pic.twitter.com/A02O5bsm0T
12:05am
Usually stacked with copies of the Holy Quran, shelves at mosques are seen empty. Physical copies of the holy book are not kept at the mosques to prevent the risk of infection spread.
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Usually stacked with copies of the Holy Quran, shelves at mosques are seen empty. Physical copies of the holy book are not kept at the mosques to prevent the risk of infection spread.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx pic.twitter.com/MKIz1URHcX
11: 59am
First batch of faithful arrive at Abu Dhabi's Fatima bint Jamaal mosque to attend a Friday prayer after almost 8 months
#Fridayprayers in #UAE: First batch of faithful arrive at #AbuDhabi's Fatima bint Jamaal mosque to attend a Friday prayer after almost 8 months— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Video by Ryan Lim/KT) pic.twitter.com/7T3DxlscPA
11: 49am
Usually stacked with copies of the Holy Quran, shelves at mosques are seen empty. Physical copies of the holy book are not kept to prevent the risk of infection spread. Instead, worshippers are encouraged to get their own copies or use digital means.
11: 49am
Worshippers arrive after 8 months in mosques
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Worshippers arrive after 8 months in mosques— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Photos: Ryan Lim/KT) pic.twitter.com/UVV8FLM5cG
11: 46am
Devotees arrive at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque
UAE #FridayPrayers live: Devotees arrive at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque, #Dubai, for #FridayPprayers.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx
(Photos: Shihab/KT) pic.twitter.com/4kDBCw3wOC
#UAE #Fridayprayers live: Worshippers start arriving at mosqueshttps://t.co/JEru403FQx pic.twitter.com/8WlITUFibd— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) December 4, 2020
Related coverage: Friday prayers at UAE mosques
Awqaf issues safety instructions
Don't forget these guidelines
What Imams have to say
Dubai issues safety tips
List of dos and don'ts issued
-
Health
E-system to file complaints against UAE medical...
Complaints to be investigated by a Medical Liability Committee. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Rain hits parts of UAE, temperature drops
In the coming days, temperature will see a further dip with more... READ MORE
-
Weather
Speed limits reduced on UAE roads amid foggy...
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution during adverse... READ MORE
-
Transport
Bike rental services gain traction in Dubai
With many bike-sharing schemes in place, one can casually borrow a... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews