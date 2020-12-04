UAE Friday prayers after 37 weeks: As it happened

Filed on December 4, 2020 | Last updated on December 4, 2020 at 03.06 pm

The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks.

Mosques across the UAE hosted the first socially distanced Friday prayers called Jumuah on December 4.

The prayers were offered after a gap of 37 weeks. Mosques took in 30 per cent of its capacity on the day, as worshippers turned up wearing masks and clutching their own prayer mats.

The sermon delivered on the day touched on the importance of being thankful. Imams hailed and thanked the authorities for resuming the Friday prayers amid strict safety measures.

Photos: Friday prayers resume at UAE mosques after 8 months

Mosques were first closed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. They had reopened for the five daily prayers in July, but Friday prayers remained suspended.

Faithful offer Friday Prayers in Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque, Dubai.

Faithful offer #FridayPrayer in Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque, #Dubai. Mosques in #UAE opened for Juma prayers after over eight months as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

Worshippers offer Friday Prayers at Mary the Mother of Jesus Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Photos by Ryan Lim/ KT

1:00pm

It's been a surreal experience and Fridays have never been the same, said another Dubai resident Asad Muhammed.

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:52pm

Dr Faris Al Musthafa, Imam shares his thoughts after the first Friday Prayers

12:45pm

Dubai resident Taimur Javed shares his thoughts after the first prayers.

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:40pm

Sermon ends, prayer begins. The Friday prayer sermon has ended and the worshippers have taken position to begin the prayer.

The Friday prayer sermon has ended and the worshippers have taken position to begin the prayer.

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:39pm

The sermon and prayer combined is expected to last 10 minutes, as mandated by the authorities.

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:31pm

The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the UAE

12:27pm

Friday Prayers at Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque begin

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:20pm

UAE Friday prayers live: Sermon begins

The Friday prayer sermon has begun across mosques in the UAE. Imams have stepped up to the pulpit to deliver the sermon. The sermon and prayer combined is expected to last 10 minutes, as mandated by the authorities.

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:20pm

Volunteers are guiding the worshippers to the outside courtyard, as Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai has hit capacity

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:17pm

Worshippers take their assigned places in the mosque, maintain 1.5-metre distance. The call to prayer has been sounded.

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:14pm

The call for the Friday prayers was given out at mosques across the country at 12.12pm on December 4. The Azan was made after a gap of eight months.

The call for the Friday prayers (called azan) was given out at mosques across the country at 12.12pm on December 4. The Azan was made after a gap of eight months.

12:10pm

Mosques across the #UAE have not hosted the #Juma prayer for the last 37 Fridays. They were suspended as mosques and other places of worship were closed in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid.

12:09pm

The main prayer hall at the Omar Bin Al Khattab mosque, Dubai is reaching its mandated 30 per cent capacity - minutes before the start of the Friday sermon.

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

12:05am

Usually stacked with copies of the Holy Quran, shelves at mosques are seen empty. Physical copies of the holy book are not kept at the mosques to prevent the risk of infection spread.

11: 59am

First batch of faithful arrive at Abu Dhabi's Fatima bint Jamaal mosque to attend a Friday prayer after almost 8 months

Live blog: https://t.co/JEru403FQx

11: 49am

Usually stacked with copies of the Holy Quran, shelves at mosques are seen empty. Physical copies of the holy book are not kept to prevent the risk of infection spread. Instead, worshippers are encouraged to get their own copies or use digital means.

11: 49am

Worshippers arrive after 8 months in mosques

11: 46am

Devotees arrive at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khatab Mosque

