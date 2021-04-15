UAE: Free parking for over 1,100 senior citizens in Sharjah

Each family will be granted only one subscription for one elderly beneficiary.

Sharjah has provided 1,146 free public parking subscriptions for senior citizens across the emirate since the initiative was launched on January 19, an official revealed.

Under the Sharjah Municipality initiative, the elderly are exempt from parking fees at public parking slots through free annual subscriptions.

The elderly can subscribe to the service via the municipality website or by visiting the Public Parking Department in Sharjah.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Director of the Public Parking Department, said that to subscribe to the service, applicants must be a resident of the emirate and above 60 years in age. They can park in any public parking slots except those reserved for persons with disabilities or for commercial establishments.

Each family will be granted only one subscription for one elderly beneficiary, he said. “These subscriptions allow the elderly to take advantage of 50,000 parking spaces provided by the municipality in various areas of Sharjah,” he said.

Thabet Al-Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that since the launch of this initiative, the municipality had issued 1,146 subscriptions, while Khalid bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, Assistant Director-General of the Customer Service Sector, said the subscription service has received good response from the elderly since it was launched.

This initiative is part of the municipality’s initiative to support Sharjah’s age-friendly programme.

