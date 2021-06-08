UAE: Free legal aid for Filipino expats dealing with loans, family issues
Waivers of about Dh720,000 in immigration fines have been secured by the veteran lawyer with the consulate in the past.
The Philippine Counsulate in Dubai is conducting a free online session on June 18 to provide legal aid to Filipino expatriates based in the UAE.
The hour-long session is being conducted with Gulf Law and aims to provide legal assistance and guidance on how to deal with credit card debt and bank loans to about 500 people who register for this event.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Over 300 Filipinos from UAE fly home on government-chartered flight
“This is the first time we will do this online,” said Barney Almazar, Director at the corporate-commercial department of Gulf Law. "We have been providing face-to-face free legal aid since 2013. So far, we have assisted more than 80,000 people. The topics vary from loans, employment, family issues (child support, divorce), and immigration."
Over the last several years, the consulate has been able to guide and help thousands of Filipinos on financial issues. “We have cases where credit card defaulters only paid Dh12,000 out of Dh1 million liability,” adds Almazar.
The veteran lawyer with the consulate has also helped secure waivers of about Dh720,000 in immigration fines.
The online event will be restricted to 500 guests, but if there are more people who show interest, the consulate could look at conducting another session.
ALSO READ:
>> Filipino delivery rider wins Dh1m in Dubai's Mahzooz raffle
Legal aid sessions have provided guidance to many expatriates over the years, as indebtedness to financial institutions in the form of loan repayments or credit card debt tops the concerns of many Filipino expatriates in the UAE, says Almazar.
Interested Filipinos can email gulflaw@gulflaw.info to register for the online event.
As per Global Media Insight, there are about half a million Filipino expatriates in the UAE, constituting about six per cent of the overall population.
suneeti@khaleeejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Woman told to pay husband Dh5,000 for...
She reacted badly when he confronted her about it, forcing him to... READ MORE
-
News
This suspended train could be the future of...
The RTA is signing agreements with specialist companies to develop... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man arrested for dancing inside Metro coach
He was also charged with violating Covid-19 safety rules as he was... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
3 drownings in two weeks: Experts in UAE remind...
At least three UAE residents, including two teens and a mum, have... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airlines resume UK flights, only eligible...
Flights to Heathrow resume today, while those to Birmingham will... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Free legal aid for Filipino expats with...
Waivers of about Dh720,000 in immigration fines have been secured by... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one ...
The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92... READ MORE
-
Football
India's Sunil Chhetri beats Lionel Messi's record
Chhetri leads Barcelona star Messi by two goals and sits a place... READ MORE