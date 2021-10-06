UAE foundation, medical university to advance research on diseases

Al Jalila Foundation pledges Dh8 million of funding annually to support Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences research efforts

Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, on Wednesday announced that Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Foundation, has established a partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) to advance biomedical research in the UAE.

As part of the partnership agreement, Al Jalila Foundation has pledged Dh8 million of funding annually to support MBRU research efforts. The partnership aims to inspire collaborative research and enhance the quality of both entities’ research programmes to contribute to the UAE’s thriving medical research ecosystem.

The partnership will foster collaboration among the research community, create opportunities for students and faculty to further their education and explore ways to support each other’s research objectives.

Dr Raja Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented: “Al Jalila Foundation’s investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to embed research and innovation in the fabric of the UAE’s long-term strategy to safeguard the health of the nation. We are proud to partner with MBRU, a leading academic and research institution in the UAE, to strengthen and complement the research conducted by Al Jalila Foundation.

Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU have been working together since inception. To date, the Foundation has provided scholarships for 18 postgraduate students and 17 undergraduate students pursuing medicine at MBRU investing Dh13 million to advance the UAE’s medical expertise. The Foundation also awarded six research grants in the areas of cardiovascular disease, cancer and mental health.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, added: “Scientific research is a critical resource for discovering new ways to diagnose and treat diseases affecting mankind. Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU share a commitment to advance medical research on treatments that will benefit the UAE population. This agreement combines the strengths of our institutions and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on the lives of people.”

Dr Amer Sharif, Vice-Chancellor MBRU, commented, “Al Jalila Foundation and MBRU have a long-standing history of collaboration. They have supported our mission since inception, and we are very honoured to join hands once again to advance health through an integrated academic health system.”