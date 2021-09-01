UAE food delivery service vaccinates entire fleet of 15,000 riders
The company had begun the initiative in December last year
Talabat UAE, a food and quick commerce delivery platform, has announced the completion of its nationwide voluntary rider vaccination programme, with its entire fleet of over 15,000 riders fully vaccinated across all seven emirates.
The initiative was accomplished in close collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), and the Ministry of Health and Prevention in less than a year, since its inception in December last year.
“We are extremely grateful to our riders for choosing to vaccinate, and we are proud to say that all of our riders have made this choice. By ensuring their safety, and that of the communities they serve, our riders are taking an active role in the UAE’s continued journey to recovery,” said Jérémy Doutté, vice-president UAE at talabat.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: UAE firms push vaccinated staff to get booster shots
>> UAE Covid vaccine: Emirates operates flight with fully vaccinated staff
“The UAE quickly established itself as one of the leading countries in the world through a proactive response. It has been our responsibility as industry leaders to support the government and help the economy return to its pre-Covid state as fast as possible. We are proud to be one of the first private companies to complete our nationwide vaccination programme,” he said.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, dusty forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid at night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, US Secretary of Defence ...
Austin lauded UAE's support to facilitate the safe transit of US... READ MORE
-
Transport
Metro Route 2020: Some residents are ditching...
Sunil K, an engineer, who has been in Dubai for 16 years now, and... READ MORE
-
Government
New decree for more accountability of ministers
Under the decree, the Public Prosecution can receive and accordingly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Travel rules for flights to Dubai, Sharjah,...
The UAE started welcoming holders of tourist visas, entry permits and ... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Girl lodges complaint over...
UAE law: Child entitled to be named suitably 'to avoid humiliation',... READ MORE
-
News
Air India launches new weekly Indore-Dubai flights
The airline will operate flights on the new route three times a week... READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla