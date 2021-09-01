UAE food delivery service vaccinates entire fleet of 15,000 riders

The company had begun the initiative in December last year

Talabat UAE, a food and quick commerce delivery platform, has announced the completion of its nationwide voluntary rider vaccination programme, with its entire fleet of over 15,000 riders fully vaccinated across all seven emirates.

The initiative was accomplished in close collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), and the Ministry of Health and Prevention in less than a year, since its inception in December last year.

“We are extremely grateful to our riders for choosing to vaccinate, and we are proud to say that all of our riders have made this choice. By ensuring their safety, and that of the communities they serve, our riders are taking an active role in the UAE’s continued journey to recovery,” said Jérémy Doutté, vice-president UAE at talabat.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: UAE firms push vaccinated staff to get booster shots

>> UAE Covid vaccine: Emirates operates flight with fully vaccinated staff

“The UAE quickly established itself as one of the leading countries in the world through a proactive response. It has been our responsibility as industry leaders to support the government and help the economy return to its pre-Covid state as fast as possible. We are proud to be one of the first private companies to complete our nationwide vaccination programme,” he said.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com