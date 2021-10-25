News
UAE following developments in Sudan closely: Ministry

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 25, 2021
Photo: AFP

It is keen to see stability in the country as soon as possible

The UAE has emphasised that it is closely following the recent developments in Sudan, calling for calm and avoiding escalation.

It is keen to see stability as soon as possible in a manner that achieves the interests and aspirations of the Sudanese people in development and prosperity.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the need to preserve the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the sovereignty and unity of Sudan, emphasising its support for the fraternal Sudanese people.




