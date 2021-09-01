UAE flights: Up to 50% off on airfares announced by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

The airline is also offering discounts on PCR tests

UAE airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has come up with a special offer for one day only. The carrier is offering discounts of 30 per cent on all flights across its network, and 50 per cent off all flex tickets for bookings made on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The airline is also offering discounts on PCR tests.

Passengers who book their tickets with Wizz Flex are allowed to cancel their booking up to three hours before departure without paying any fees. They will receive 100 per cent of the fare, which will be immediately reimbursed in airline credits.

The airline flies to a wide range of destinations, including Athens, Alexandria, Tirana, Budapest, Bari, Almaty, Sarajevo, Belgrade and other places.