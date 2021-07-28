UAE flights: Etihad extends Covid travel pass to more cities

Travel pass offers convenience of a one-stop platform for managing Covid-19 documentation.

Etihad Airways has expanded International Air Transport Association (Iata) Travel Pass on flights between Abu Dhabi and seven destinations across its network to simplify the travel experience in the wake of the pandemic.

The travel pass is available for travellers on all Etihad flights to Bangkok, Barcelona, Geneva, Madrid, Milan, New York and Singapore and offers the convenience of a one-stop platform for managing Covid-19 documentation.

“The feedback from the Iata Travel Pass trial has been positive, with Etihad’s passengers appreciating its ease-of-use and data security,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer at Etihad Aviation Group.

“Iata Travel Pass was designed to provide a one-stop-shop solution for travellers to safely and efficiently manage their Covid-19 documentation and generate an ‘OK to Travel’ which airlines can trust. It’s great to see the app in use facilitating the restart of international travel,” said Nick Careen, senior vice-president for operations, safety and security, at Iata.

Etihad Airways was one of the first airlines globally to begin testing IATA Travel Pass in April 2021 in support of a global, standardised solution for travellers to validate their documents and navigate Covid-19 travel requirements.

To access the pass, guests simply need to download the Iata Travel Pass app for Android or iOS, where they can add their Etihad Airways travel itinerary, view their travel requirements and securely share their PCR test results.

The Iata Travel Pass app also includes functionality to upload vaccination certificates, opening up opportunities for travel where vaccination is a requirement.

Currently the app is able to accept EU Digital Covid Certificates issued by all 27 member states of the European Union plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein as well as vaccine certificates from Singapore and Qatar.

As vaccines continue to roll out globally, more and more travellers around the world will be able to upload their government issued Covid vaccine certificates to facilitate seamless travel.

