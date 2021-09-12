UAE flights: Etihad enhances 'Verified to Fly' service to make travel easier
The Abu Dhabi-based airline now offers a more streamlined and personalised experience through its website
Etihad Airways has announced its upgraded "Verified to Fly" service to offer a more streamlined and personalised service through its website, etihad.com.
This upgrade makes the process quicker and easier for Etihad’s guests to ensure they have all the required Covid-related documents before leaving for the airport. Seven days ahead of travel, all guests will receive a personalised email informing them of the documents required for their destination. These travel documents can now be uploaded directly to the ‘Manage my Booking’ page of etihad.com, up to 72 hours before departure.
The new website functionality replaces the email upload system which was launched by the airline in May 2021. The new upload process guides travellers through the process of uploading and shows the specific documents needed to get verified for their chosen destination.
Once uploaded, the documents will be checked and guests will receive an email confirming they have met all requirements for their flight. Additionally, travellers can check the status of their submission at any time by logging onto Manage my Booking at etihad.com. As a result, they can begin their journey with complete peace of mind and will also benefit from a significantly faster check-in at the airport.
John Wright, Vice President Airports and Network Operations, Etihad Airways, said, "Etihad’s Verified to Fly service has been used by more than 110k guests already and has now been further improved and streamlined. The service has significantly reduced airport check-in times, and provided much-needed reassurance to our guests that they have already met all Covid-19 travel requirements before they reach the airport."
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier had announced on Tuesday that the service would be closed to new requests from 9am to 4pm, September 7, 2021.
