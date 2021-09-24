UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30

Special commercial flights are scheduled on September 27 and 29.

The Philippines’ Cebu Pacific airline has announced the resumption of its daily flights from Manila to Dubai by the end of this month as it rebuilds international operations.

Special commercial flights are also scheduled on September 27 and 29, in response to the government’s call for assistance to repatriate overseas Filipinos in the Middle East. Hence, these flights are aptly called Bayanihan flights.

“Following the lifting of entry restrictions for Philippine-inbound flights from several countries including the UAE, we are glad to be able to bring home more Filipinos who want to fly home and be reunited with their loved ones through Bayanihan flights. It has opened more opportunities for us to serve and assist in the repatriation efforts for our kababayans from the Middle East,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience of Cebu Pacific.

Passengers may book and view their flights through the airline’s website www.cebupacificair.com.

Covid test

Guests are required to present negative RT-PCR test results, taken within 48 hours before departure, amongst other travel guidelines issued by the governments of the Philippines and the UAE. Passengers may refer to the list of travel requirements here.

They are also advised toupdatetheir contactdetailsto receive email notificationson flight reminders and updates.Before going to the airport, passengers are advised to checkthe safety protocolsand frequently asked questions on the airline website.

Daily flights from Manila to Dubai will start from September 30.

Other reinstated air travels include flights to Kuala Lumpur starting October 4 and Fukuoka on November 5. The airline will also fly twice weekly to Nagoya starting October 2, and Osaka on October 4.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific will increase its October flights to tourism havens such as Siargao, Boracay, and Bohol, in a bid to support the Philippine Department of Tourism's push for local tourism and responsible travel.

The airline offers the most flexible options with unlimited rebooking available for travellers, following the permanent removal of change fees in March 2021.