UAE flight suspensions: Nine countries from where passengers can't fly in

Emirates and Etihad Airways have suspended flights between the UAE and Covid hotspots.

In the wake of the second wave of Covid sweeping multiple countries around the world, the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the UAE has banned flights to and/or from the UAE and certain high-risk countries. In line with UAE directives, Emirates and Etihad Airways have both suspended flights from:

1. Vietnam

The airlines suspended the carriage of passengers from Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) to the UAE, effective 11:59pm on June 5 until further notice. Only certain categories of travellers were exempt from this rule, including:

a) UAE nationals and their first degree relatives arriving from Vietnam;

b) Members of diplomatic missions from both countries;

c) Holders of UAE Golden and Silver Visas;

d) Officials and those passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter UAE by the appropriate authorities;

e) Passengers who have completed 28 days, after being fully vaccinated for Covid with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization

2. India

Emirates and Eithad on Thursday extended their suspension on flights from India until July 6; the suspension had been in place since April 24. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Only UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid protocols will be exempt for travel.

3. Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Flights from the three countries were suspended as of 11:59pm on May 12 until further notice. Passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Only UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid protocols will be exempt for travel.

4.South Africa

Emirates’ and Etihad’s flights from South Africa have been suspended from May 5 until June 30. Those who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any flights bound for the UAE. Emirates’ daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763, however outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended.

5. Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda

UAE authorities on Wednesday announced a suspension on entry of passengers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda starting June 11. Some groups will be exempted from these measures, including UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives and accredited diplomatic missions between the UAE and the three countries. Also exempt are official delegations and businessmen (provided they obtain prior approval), holders of golden and silver residency, people with essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and crews of foreign freight and transit flights. These groups must follow the prescribed Covid protocols. Travellers coming from the three countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE.