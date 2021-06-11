UAE flight suspensions: 14 countries from where passengers can't fly in

Emirates and Etihad Airways have suspended flights between the UAE and Covid hotspots.

In the wake of the second wave of Covid sweeping multiple countries around the world, the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the UAE has banned flights to and/or from the UAE and certain high-risk countries. In line with UAE directives, Emirates and Etihad Airways have both suspended flights from:

1. India

Passenger flights from India are suspended until July 6, according to Etihad, a suspension that was first implemented on April 24. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Only UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid protocols will be exempt for travel.

However, Dubai carrier Emirates Airlines has confirmed on June 19 that it will begin accepting Dubai-bound passengers from India effective June 23. Entry will be permitted to residents who have received two doses of UAE-approved vaccines. All travellers are also required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted. Read more about the rules here.

2. Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Flights from the four countries were suspended as of 11:59pm on May 12 until further notice. Passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Only UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid protocols will be exempt for travel.

UAE passenger entry ban from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka extended until at least July 7: Etihad

3. Nigeria

Emirates announced the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria from June 21 on Monday. This came after authorities in Dubai had eased restrictions on flights from the country on June 19.

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice,” it said in a statement.

4. South Africa

Etihad’s flights from South Africa have been suspended from May 5 until June 30. Those who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any flights bound for the UAE.

Emirates on Monday said flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6. This came after authorities in Dubai had eased restrictions on flights from the country on June 19. Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as EK763, however, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended.

5. Vietnam

Both airlines suspended the carriage of passengers from Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) to the UAE, effective 11:59pm on June 5 until further notice. Only certain categories of travellers were exempt from this rule, including:

a) UAE nationals and their first degree relatives arriving from Vietnam;

b) Members of diplomatic missions from both countries;

c) Holders of UAE Golden and Silver Visas;

d) Officials and those passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter UAE by the appropriate authorities;

e) Passengers who have completed 28 days, after being fully vaccinated for Covid with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization

6. Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda

UAE authorities on Wednesday announced a suspension on entry of passengers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda starting June 11. Some groups will be exempted from these measures, including UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives and accredited diplomatic missions between the UAE and the three countries.

Also exempt are official delegations and businessmen (provided they obtain prior approval), holders of golden and silver residency, people with essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and crews of foreign freight and transit flights. These groups must follow the prescribed Covid protocols.

Travellers coming from the three countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE.

7. Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia

The new restrictions will apply on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from these countries. Authorities noted the suspension, announced on June 19, will go into effect on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 23:59. Exempted categories will be allowed entry from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia to the UAE with the application of precautionary measures.