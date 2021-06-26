UAE: First Indian expat from the state of Assam gets 10-year Golden Visa
Abu Dhabi resident Vedanta Baruah is an insurance specialist
Abu Dhabi-based Indian entrepreneur, Vedanta Baruah, has become the first man from the North East Indian state of Assam to receive the UAE''s 10-year Golden Visa.
The Khalidiya Village resident and insurance specialist was granted the Golden Visa on June 23 in the investor category.
“I am blessed and thankful for the Golden Visa, which is valid till June 2031,” Baruah told Khaleej Times.
“I am delighted and proud to have been chosen to receive this. The UAE is a truly welcoming place with a diverse thriving and innovative community. My family and I have been committed to building our lives in the UAE,” he added.
Baruah completed his graduation in Assam and moved to Hyderabad to pursue his MBA. He holds a Master’s degree in Insurance from the Insurance Institute of India. He moved to the UAE in 2006 and worked in Dubai for about two years before moving to London where he worked for Berns Brett Group. He returned to Dubai in 2009 and set up Berns Brett Masaood Insurance LLC.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
CBSE exams: Students, parents on a ride of...
Experts speak about the effects of a delay in CBSE results on the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Flight returns after medical emergency on-...
A European woman was travelling abroad for treatment. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, cloudy days ahead; rain...
The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 44 ... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Ministry unveils world’s first...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed the first... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights suspended until further...
The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers... READ MORE
-
News
All you need to know about the Delta Plus Covid-...
Experts say following Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination is... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN cards...
Previously, the government had set June 30 as the date by which... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,282 Covid cases, 2,233 recoveries,...
More than 56.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Two Kerala Ayurveda doctors get Golden Visa