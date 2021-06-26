UAE: First Indian expat from the state of Assam gets 10-year Golden Visa

Abu Dhabi resident Vedanta Baruah is an insurance specialist

Abu Dhabi-based Indian entrepreneur, Vedanta Baruah, has become the first man from the North East Indian state of Assam to receive the UAE''s 10-year Golden Visa.

The Khalidiya Village resident and insurance specialist was granted the Golden Visa on June 23 in the investor category.

“I am blessed and thankful for the Golden Visa, which is valid till June 2031,” Baruah told Khaleej Times.

“I am delighted and proud to have been chosen to receive this. The UAE is a truly welcoming place with a diverse thriving and innovative community. My family and I have been committed to building our lives in the UAE,” he added.

Baruah completed his graduation in Assam and moved to Hyderabad to pursue his MBA. He holds a Master’s degree in Insurance from the Insurance Institute of India. He moved to the UAE in 2006 and worked in Dubai for about two years before moving to London where he worked for Berns Brett Group. He returned to Dubai in 2009 and set up Berns Brett Masaood Insurance LLC.

