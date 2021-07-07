UAE: First Emirati satellite to track wildlife launched

The Ruler of Dubai took to Twitter to commend the youngsters involved in the feat.

The first Emirati satellite dedicated to tracking wildlife has been successfully launched.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, took to Twitter on Wednesday to commend the efforts of the youngsters involved in the feat.

ALSO READ:

>> Young Emiratis switch to 'future sciences' thanks to space missions

"A group of exceptional Emirati youth successfully launched the 'Ghalib' satellite," he announced.

This latest achievement is in line with the UAE's strategy to empower the private sector, the Dubai Ruler noted.

Sheikh Mohammed also extended his best wishes to Marshall Intech, a subsidiary of the UAE Bin Ghalib Group working to develop a group of satellites.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE's newest astronauts gear up for space training, hope to 'make country proud'

"The ambitions of Emirati youth will always remain sky high," he said.