UAE: Firefighters tackle massive fire on boat

The blaze spread quickly due to winds.

Firefighters in Umm Al Quwain are currently battling a massive fire that broke out on a boat anchored off the shore in the Al Rafah area.

An official from the civil defence department said that the fire erupted at 11 am and quickly spread due to winds.

The force is being aided by firefighters from the Ajman Civil Defence, who are helping to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring areas.

No casualties have been reported during the accident.