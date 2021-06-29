UAE: Firefighters tackle blaze in electronics warehouse
No human casualties were reported.
A fire that broke out in an electronics warehouse in the Musaffah Industrial Area was quickly brought under control on Monday, authorities said.
Firefighting and ambulance teams received a report from the operations room at 04:56pm and immediately moved to the site of the fire.
According to the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, the fire was soon brought under control and the site handed over to relevant authorities for investigation.
The authority urged the public to adhere to safety and prevention guidelines in residential and commercial buildings.
It also urged people to always make way for civil defence vehicles and ambulances to ensure that emergency teams arrive at the sites of accidents on time — and to avoid gathering near fires and accidents for their safety.
