UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 23, 2021

(Photo: @hennatattoodubai/Instagram)

The fire broke out at 4am on Saturday

Dubai Civil Defence authorities have put out a blaze that broke out in a residential tower in Dubai Marina.

The incident at Marina Diamond 2 in Al Sayorah Street took place in the early hours of Saturday.

The flames were extinguished before daybreak at 5.30am, according to eyewitnesses. Videos shared on social media showed the fire spreading to the upper floors of the 15-storey building.

No casualties were reported. Police barricaded the streets leading up to the building and all residents were safely evacuated. The residential complex has approximately 260 apartments and is 60 metres tall.




