UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
The fire broke out at 4am on Saturday
Dubai Civil Defence authorities have put out a blaze that broke out in a residential tower in Dubai Marina.
The incident at Marina Diamond 2 in Al Sayorah Street took place in the early hours of Saturday.
The flames were extinguished before daybreak at 5.30am, according to eyewitnesses. Videos shared on social media showed the fire spreading to the upper floors of the 15-storey building.
READ MORE:
>> India: Man falls to death after massive fire breaks out in Mumbai apartment
>> Fire erupts at major oil refinery in Kuwait
No casualties were reported. Police barricaded the streets leading up to the building and all residents were safely evacuated. The residential complex has approximately 260 apartments and is 60 metres tall.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect cloudy skies, humid night
Probability of mist formation over some internal areas READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 to hold full capacity...
Racers to include Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen; Lewis Capaldi,... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia aiming for net-zero carbon emissions ...
The Saudi Green Initiative aims to eliminate 278 million tonnes of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
The fire broke out at 4am on Saturday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: What you need to know about the 'delta...
Cases of the strain are 'on an increasing trajectory,' warn UK... READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate speech
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end