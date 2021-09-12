UAE: Fire breaks out in warehouse; workers evacuated

The warehouse contained spare parts and scraps

A fire that broke out in a warehouse in Sharjah on Sunday has been brought under control, authorities said.

The warehouse, which stored spare parts and scraps, was located in Industrial Area No 8 at 12.30pm.

A top official at Sharjah Civil Defence said that firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze within two hours, with the help of firefighters from neighbouring emirates.

The area was evacuated to prevent cases of suffocation among labourers there.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Cooling operations are underway and the site will be handed over to investigators to determine the cause of the fire.