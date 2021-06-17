UAE: Fines of up to Dh50,000 for truck drivers without permits in Sharjah
Penalties, including seizure of their vehicle, may also be applied to those trucks not following their designated road timings, said SRTA.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has warned truck drivers of a fine of up to Dh50,000 and seizure of their vehicles for not complying with the rules of the road.
In accordance with the amendment issued by the Executive Council Resolution No. (2) of 2021 to Resolution No. (12) of 2019 on the tolls of trucks in the Emirate of Sharjah, SRTA has launched inspection patrols. These include a fleet of vehicles that carry its new logo to penalise those trucks that do not carry the necessary permits or follow the specified time when they can use the road.
Mohammed Ali Al Zaabi, Director of the Tolls at SRTA, said that these patrols cover all cities and regions of Sharjah.
SRTA has also set up mobile checkpoints in all parts of Sharjah to closely monitor the extent to which truck drivers comply with the instructions.
Permits for trucks
Adel Salem Al Balushi, Head of Truck Movement Control Department, said that the process of issuing permits for the passage of trucks on designated roads is carried out according to the time period required by drivers and after finalizing all the necessary papers and documents.
Hefty fines
Sharjah's Executive Council has set fines for trucks using unauthorized traffic areas. The fine for the first offence reaches Dh5,000, the second is Dh10,000, and the third offence may incur a fine up to Dh50,000, in addition to the seizure of the truck, Al Balushi explained.
Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the SRTA, confirmed that the Emiratization rate of traffic officers working on such patrols was 100%. Al Othmani pointed out that this was in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.
He added that SRTA valued its distinguished strategic partnership and mutual coordination with the Sharjah Police Headquarters, particularly with regard to determining truck traffic times and prohibition times. This is done in order to ensure the highest levels of traffic flow, provide safety road users, and reduce accidents of innocent victims.
