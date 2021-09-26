UAE Finance Minister Sheikh Maktoum pays tribute to late Sheikh Hamdan
Newly appointed finance minister shares photos after meeting his team
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was on Saturday announced as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Sheikh Maktoum on Sunday shared photos of his meeting with his team.
He paid tribute to his predecessor, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was the longest serving finance minister in the world. He had passed away in March this year.
Sheikh Maktoum hailed the late Sheikh Hamdan’s contributions in building the country’s financial institutions.
He also thanked Obaid Al Tayer, who was Minister of State for Financial Affairs.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had on Saturday approved the new federal government Cabinet.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had also announced a new government strategic approach “that will lay the foundations of work for the next 50 years”.
The new Cabinet saw the appointment of Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini as Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi as Minister of Justice; and Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar as Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
Mariam Almheiri was appointed Minister of Climate Change and Environment and will also continue overseeing the Food and Water Security file, while Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi was appointed Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
. . pic.twitter.com/hCMhNSNMop— Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
-
Government
UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail, Dh500,000 fine for...
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000,... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Universities record 25% surge in...
Experts say Dubai is a coveted study destination because of its... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 5-lane drive-through PCR testing...
The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo 2020 operations ...
The mega event will begin its six-month run from October 1. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Maktoum pays tribute to late Sheikh Hamdan
Newly appointed finance minister shares photos after meeting his team READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 298 Covid-19 cases, 360 recoveries, 1 ...
The number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country till date is 82 ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline