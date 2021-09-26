UAE Finance Minister Sheikh Maktoum pays tribute to late Sheikh Hamdan

Newly appointed finance minister shares photos after meeting his team

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was on Saturday announced as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Maktoum on Sunday shared photos of his meeting with his team.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was the longest serving finance minister in the world. He had passed away in March this year.

Sheikh Maktoum hailed the late Sheikh Hamdan’s contributions in building the country’s financial institutions.

He also thanked Obaid Al Tayer, who was Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had on Saturday approved the new federal government Cabinet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had also announced a new government strategic approach “that will lay the foundations of work for the next 50 years”.

The new Cabinet saw the appointment of Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini as Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi as Minister of Justice; and Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar as Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Mariam Almheiri was appointed Minister of Climate Change and Environment and will also continue overseeing the Food and Water Security file, while Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi was appointed Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs.

