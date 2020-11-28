UAE fights Covid-19: Overnight camping, caravans not allowed in 3 emirates

Sharjah is the latest emirate to announce decision to retain the ban

The ban on overnight beach camps and caravans will remain in place in Sharjah, authorities have said.

The Sharjah Police tweeted on Friday: “The Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has confirmed that a ban on staying at beaches overnight remains until further notice."

This makes Sharjah the third emirate to retain the ban after Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah made similar announcements. The decisions are aimed at keeping residents safe from the spread of Covid-19.

Residents usually venture out for overnight camping around this time of the year as temperatures dip. Secluded spots in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are popular among campers.

Authorities from the three emirates have warned that fines will be levied against those who violate the rules, stressing that inspection teams will monitor the areas to ensure compliance.

The Sharjah Police confirmed that parks and public beaches will continue to remain open and residents can use these facilities as long as they adhere to precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19.

The police said: “Residents must maintain social distancing, wear masks and avoid large gatherings."

Camping bans in place in RAK, Fujairah

Bans on overnight beach camps, caravans, and all kind of tents will continue in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah as well. Fujairah’s scenic spots are a popular draw for campers and attract enthusiasts from across the country, especially during the winter season.

With a five-day UAE National Day weekend coming up in the coming days, the anti-Covid-19 measure will affect camping plans of residents.

Major-General Mohamed Ahmad bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, commander-in-chief of the Fujairah Police, said the decision is part of the emirate’s precautionary measures to keep residents safe from Covid-19.

Maj-Gen Al Kaabi, who also heads the disasters management committee in Fujairah, added: “The move coincides with the onset of fine weather and residents’ ... (practice to hit the outdoors) ... and go camping.”