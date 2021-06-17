UAE: Family and Juvenile Prosecution tour "Child Protection Oasis"
The Dubai Police and Public Prosecution discussed enhancing cooperation in family and juvenile issues.
A visitor delegation from the Family and Juvenile Prosecution toured the "Child Protection Oasis" in the General Administration of Human Rights, and were briefed on the services and methods available to deal with children victims of violence and abuse.
The Oasis offers children the appropriate atmosphere which contributes to removing psychological barriers among children so they can open up to professionals and receive adequate assistance.
Officials from the General Department of Human Rights in Dubai Police and the Family and Juvenile Prosecution in the Dubai Public Prosecution recently discussed ways to enhance cooperation in family and juvenile issues.
Brigadier Dr Muhammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights at Dubai Police, welcomed His Excellency Chancellor Mohammed Ali Rustom Bouabdalla, Head of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution, and the accompanying delegation at the General Department of Human Rights building, in the presence of Major Dr Ali Muhammad Al Matroushi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department in Dubai Police, and Ms Sanaa Al Ajmani. Head of the Family and Juvenile Issues Department, and Ms Bashayer Al Hammadi, Assistant Head of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution.
Brig. Al Murr praised the role the Family and Juvenile Prosecution plays in dealing with family issues, stressing that the meeting aims to enhance cooperation and unify future efforts between the two sides.
H.E Bouabdalla lauded the fruitful collaboration between Dubai Public Prosecution and the Dubai Police General Command, stressing that these meetings contribute to enhancing cooperation and exchange of experiences to achieve the desired goals in dealing with the privacy of family and juvenile cases.
