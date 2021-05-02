UAE: Failure to comply with safety rules caused majority of fires in Ajman this year

A year-long awareness campaign is in progress in the northern emirate.

Lack of fire safety protection measures led to several raging blazes in industrial establishments in the northern emirate of Ajman between January and March — the first quarter of this financial year.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Ali Jumeirah, the director of civil defence fire stations in Ajman, said that despite the decline of fire accidents during Q1, the intensified inspections and investigations have revealed that negligence led to several incidents.

To make matters worse, the use of poor-quality electrical tools and a lack of proper storage facilities led to several fire accidents, the authorities said.

Brigadier-General Jumeirah said a year-long awareness campaign launched by the public relations department of the civil defence unit is in progress.

Inspections are also being carried out at residential buildings and industrial facilities to safeguard the public and workers.

He also emphasised the importance of fire safety measures to avoid fire accidents in industrial areas and urged business units to comply with the Emirates Fire Protection Code.