UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 15, 2021
A firefighter searches for survivors inside a damaged building, after Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti. — AP

At least 724 people were killed and a minimum of 2,800 injured in magnitude 7.2 earthquake


The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Haiti for the victims of the earthquake that struck the south of the country, killing many people, as well as causing injuries.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of Haiti and to the families of the victims over this enormous loss, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.




