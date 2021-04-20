UAE expresses solidarity with Egypt over deadly train crash

Filed on April 20, 2021 | Last updated on April 20, 2021 at 09.11 am

The UAE has expressed solidarity with Egypt over the Al Qalubia train derailment, which resulted in injuries and fatalities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation in a statement offered its heartfelt condolences and extended its sincere sympathy to the government of Egypt and to the families of the victims over this great tragedy.

The ministry also expressed its wishes for speedy recovery to the injured.

Egypt’s health ministry said 11 people have died and 98 were injured on Sunday in a train accident in Qalioubia province north of Cairo.

The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed at 1:54pm (1154 GMT), about 40 kms (25 miles) north of Cairo, Egyptian National Railways said in a short statement. The cause of the accident is being investigated, it added.

With inputs from Reuters