UAE expresses concern over latest developments in occupied Jerusalem
The ministry called upon the Israeli authorities to assume responsibility toward de-escalation.
The UAE has expressed concern over the acts of violence committed by right-wing extremist groups in the occupied East Jerusalem, which have resulted in injuries among civilians.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has emphasised its categorical rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred that contravene with all humanitarian values and principles.
The ministry called upon the Israeli authorities to assume responsibility toward de-escalation and putting an end to all aggressions and practices that perpetuate tension and hostility.
The ministry also underlined the necessity of preserving the historical identity of the occupied city of Jerusalem and maintaining maximum self-restraint to avoid the region slipping into new levels of instability in a way that threatens peace.
