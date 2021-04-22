UAE: Experts discuss family disintegration, repercussion on kids

Children may fall in bad company and indulge in criminal activities, if parents neglect them

Social workers and legal experts in Abu Dhabi have warned of family disintegration and its disastrous repercussions on children.

They have stressed that family disputes and parents’ neglect of their children due to poor work: life balance and failure to instil moral values and good manners are to be blamed for the disintegration.

They have warned of the consequences of neglect of family’s role, which may lead to young and impressionable minds falling in bad company.

The situation further aggravates, when adolescents get exposed to violent online content, which may lead to their indulgence in criminal activities, they further warned.

Nasma Suleiman, a social worker, said family differences and break-ups is among the major reasons for children's bad behaviour.

“Teachers in lower grades have a key role to play, as they can complement parents in inculcating moral values among children,” she said.

Pupils in kindergarten and grades I-V consider their lady teachers as second mothers, she added.

“Teachers also play the role of mentors for these young and impressionable minds,” said Suleiman.

Rajab Hamed, another social worker in Abu Dhabi, said children look up to their parents, who have a tremendous influence on their lives.

“If a family is fragmented or parents don’t give enough attention to a child, h/she turns to mass and social media platforms and gets influenced by them,” he said.

“Besides, a child may fall in bad company and that may have disastrous consequences,” he added.

Salem Saeed Al Haiqi, a legal counsel, said a deviant behaviour among children is due to their surroundings and virtual reality such as playing violent online games.

“These habits corrupt children and they are likely to get alienated from their parents, who are supposed to act as a moral compass for them,” he said.

“Family disintegration is one of the major issues among children going astray. They end up watching foreign cartoon series and social media celebrities who may utter cuss words and immoral statements or those inciting violence. Such out-of-line behaviours impact children both directly and indirectly,” he added,

Abu Dhabi Police have always stressed the role of family in child safety and warned against electronic games that incite violence due to their severe psychological effects on impressionable minds.

The force said electronic games could detach children from reality, as they may even simulate murder scenes. “It’s important to ascertain the nature of electronic games and mobile applications used by children and regulate the time they spend in playing or using them," the police added.

