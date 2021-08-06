UAE: Expats celebrate India's Olympic bronze medal win in hockey at Burj Khalifa

India beat Germany in the bronze medal category to get the country its first podium finish in 41 years.

India’s bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has brought unimaginable joy to Indians living in India and across the globe.

India’s thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany in the bronze medal category on Thursday got the country its first podium finish in 41 years.

It is being seen as a hugely emotional moment, particularly for a generation that has heard great stories of the country's hockey exploits, but in reality, had only seen the game’s decline.

This medal has white-washed over four decades of disappointment and dejection that the admirers of this sport have faced. Probably this is the reason why there has been an outpouring of emotions after the hard-fought victory.

On Thursday evening, a group of Indian expatriates got together at the foot of the tallest building in the world – Burj Khalifa - to celebrate their joy at the remarkable achievement.

Holding the Indian flag, placards and sharing sweets, the group symbolically celebrated this huge success.

The participants said that they wanted to send out a symbolic but highly significant message to all the people back home – that non-resident Indians across the globe share the joy of this magical moment and would like to express their appreciation to the Indian hockey team, the coach and the entire Indian hockey fraternity for providing such an incredible moment of celebration, after a long wait.

According to Dubai resident Priyadarshee Panigrahi, who is the general manager of a large FMCG company, and was part of the celebrations, this was the moment he and his generation have been dreaming of. A podium finish after so many years is an emotional moment, and Panigrahi hopes that this would lead to a rebirth of the game in India.

Imdad Mohammed, an insurance industry professional, said that it was apt to celebrate such a momentous victory at an iconic venue – Burj Khalifa.

It is notable to mention that most of the participants in the celebrations were from the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

Odisha has sponsored the national men’s and women’s hockey teams since 2018. It has ramped up its investment in hockey and other sports infrastructure. Over the years, it has also produced several national-level hockey players.

With this victory, Odisha’s contribution to the advancement of this game is widely discussed. The Odisha Government was also thanked for its generous patronage of this sport during today's celebrations.

