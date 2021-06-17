UAE: Expat wins Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

Lebanese expat plans to use his winnings to help his family and to support his conflict-hit country

A 38-year-old Lebanese expatriate, who had been trying his luck at lucky draws, finally hit the jackpot last Saturday by winning Dh1 million.

Wissam won the second prize in the 29th weekly live Mahzooz draw, when five out of six numbers of his raffle ticket matched with the winning number, making him the 10th new millionaire of Mahzooz this year.

Wissam, who has been living in Dubai with his wife and two children since 2014, has been a long-time participant of Mahzooz.

“I’ve been participating in the draw for a long time, and I’ve won Dh35 many times,” he said.

“When I got the email from Mahzooz and went to check my winnings last Saturday, I was expecting another Dh35. When I saw it was Dh1 million, I was shocked. I started screaming to my wife that we won, and I couldn’t sleep that whole night,” he recounted.

Wissam has also become the third Lebanese millionaire this year after his fellow citizens Abu Ali and Bassem won Dh1 million each in the 10th and 21st draws, respectively.

Wissam said the prize money would go a long way to fund his children’s education.

“This money will make a huge difference for us,” said Wissam.

“I am much more comfortable now when I think about my children’s future knowing that we’ll be able to take care of their education, and provide them with everything they need in life,” he added.

Wissam hails from Tripoli in North Lebanon and remains keenly aware of the goings on in his conflict-hit homeland.

“Lebanon is in my heart. My thoughts are with my family and my fellow Lebanese every day. As you know, Lebanon is going through a very tough time right now and needs all of our help,” said Wissam. “I’ve already been sending money back home to support my community but now, I’ll be able to send much bigger amounts and help many more people. The most fulfilling thing to me is sharing with others and changing people’s lives for the better,” he added.

Wissam gave out a message for other Mahzooz participants.

“Believe in Mahzooz. I’m just a regular person who participates every week -- if it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone,” he signed off.

