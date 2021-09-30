UAE: Expat enters raffle just hours before draw, wins Dh1 million

Two weeks ago, the lucky winner’s wife had won Dh1,000 in the Mahzooz draw.

An Indian expat’s last-minute participation in Dubai's Mahzooz millionaire draw has changed his life for good and made him a millionaire overnight.

Dubai resident Mir participated in the draw just five hours before the winner was to be announced and became Mahzooz’s 15th millionaire this year.

The Indian national struck gold and won the Dh1 million, which is the second prize at the 44th weekly live Mahzooz draw after matching five out of the six winning numbers.

The excited 34-year-old sales manager said: “Five hours before the live draw, I felt the need to participate in the draw by purchasing a bottle of water. I couldn’t check the results as I was busy running errands.”

“My wife, who is also an active participant, had won Dh1,000 just two weeks ago. So, I thought I too could win, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would win a life-changing amount of one million dirhams,” rejoiced Mir.

Mir learnt about his big win the next morning after the draw.

“I was at work when I received a call informing me that I have won Dh1 million -- at first I thought it was a prank call by a radio station or something. When I realised that the call was genuine, I was left speechless. I was just chuffed,” Mir said.

The young man had moved to Dubai from his hometown Hyderabad, India, 12 years ago to pursue higher education. But he decided to drop out when he found a lucrative job in the emirate.

“Last year, I decided to resume my higher studies and enhance my professional skills. So, I went back to university. Now, thanks to Mahzooz, I have enough money, not only to pursue my master’s but also live a comfortable life and fulfil my dreams.”

A big believer in education as the answer to a lot of world's problems, he also plans to use part of his winnings to sponsor the education of some underprivileged students in India.

Both Mir and his wife said that it was Mahzooz’s humanitarian aspect that encouraged them to participate regularly in the draw.

“The fact that Mahzooz distributes the bottles of water we purchase, to participate in the draw, to those in need -- makes it a meaningful experience, because it allows me to help others while standing a chance to make my dreams come true as well,” Mir said.

He added: “I would advise people to keep participating in the draw as it can change anyone's life. I am a living example of someone who participated in the nick of time and won! Mahzooz proved to me that miracles do happen.”

People can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on October 2, at 9pm UAE time.

