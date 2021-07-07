UAE envoys take oath, new ambassadors present credentials to Sheikh Mohammed

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

Four new UAE ambassadors appointed to friendly countries took their oath, while three new ambassadors to the UAE presented their credentials before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a ceremony at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Taking their oath before Sheikh Mohammed were the UAE Ambassador to France Hind Manea Saeed Al Otaiba; Ambassador to Poland, Dr Iman Ahmed Mohammed Al Salami; Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Dr Muhammad Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi; and the Ambassador to the Philippines, Muhammad Obaid Salem Al Qattam Al Zaabi.

Presenting their credentials to the Dubai Ruler were Naybuti Katunita Bua, Ambassador of Fiji; Onisi Makui Simati, Ambassador of Tuvalu; and Tucay Tunshir, Ambassador of Turkey.

The Vice-President wished the new ambassadors success in serving the interests of the UAE and working towards building strong and constructive relations with the host countries.

"Brothers, you are ambassadors representing your country, your leadership and your people, and you bear a sacred national responsibility, and it is your duty to perform it professionally, with confidence in your capabilities and expertise in the diplomatic field,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also welcomed the new ambassadors to the UAE, assuring them that they will receive all facilities and assistance in order to complete their tasks and perform their duties to their fullest extent in the service of the national interests between the UAE and their respective countries.

Also present at the ceremony were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.