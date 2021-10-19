UAE: Employees of Abu Dhabi firm donate Dh1.3 million to support colleagues in need

The donation was part of Union Coop's Humanitarian Support Programme

Employees of Union Coop, a major retail firm in the UAE, have donated more than Dh1.3 million to support around 80 of their colleagues.

The donation, carried out over a period of three years, was a part of Union Coop's Humanitarian Support Programme, which deals with the welfare of employees who are facing challenging times.

Ahmad bin Kenaid Al Falasi, director of Human Resources and Emiratisation at Union Coop, said that the company is moving towards the sustainability and continuity of its work and its humanitarian initiatives at branches across the country.

The company also aims to empower employees and provide support and assistance to enhance institutional loyalty, apply it on the ground and instil the concept of cooperation and teamwork.

“The Humanitarian Support Programme was launched in 2018, with an aim to effectively generate contributions that help meet the critical requirements of employees in challenging situations, through monthly donations provided by Union Coop employees to the programme," he said.

Al Falasi added that the concept of humanitarian work, community initiatives and employee support has become an integral part of Union Coop and its various activities.

The fundraising initiative is one of the creative initiatives that assists members of the Union Coop family and allows them to help each other.

Al Falasi said that one of the most important aspects of the initiative is that it deals with all the cases confidentially. Applicants also receive timely responses so that the largest possible segment of employees can benefit from the aid.

The Humanitarian Support Programme, according to the official, would not have succeeded and achieved its goals without employees' engagement and their support for the program since its inception.