UAE: Emiratis, who helped rescue toddler lost on RAK mountain, honoured

The duo said the recognition was an encouragement for them as well as for every citizen and resident of the UAE.

The two Emiratis who helped search teams find the missing two-year-old who was lost on a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah over the weekend, have been honoured by the emirate's police force.

DON'T MISS:

>> Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain rescued

>> From terror to joy: Emirati describes moment he found 2-year-old lost on RAK mountain

Ras Al Khaimah Police honoured Hazza Saeed Al Habsi and Adel Muhammad Al Jasmi for their efforts to help authorities reunite the Asian boy with his family, after he went missing during a family trip to Yans Mountain.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, praised the heroic role the two citizens played by assisting the police in a search that lasted 12 hours. He noted that their efforts affirmed the partnership of citizens and residents in community protection.

For their part, the two Emiratis expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the force for the honour, which they said would be an encouragement for them as well as for every citizen and resident of this country.