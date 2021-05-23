- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Emiratis, who helped rescue toddler lost on RAK mountain, honoured
The duo said the recognition was an encouragement for them as well as for every citizen and resident of the UAE.
The two Emiratis who helped search teams find the missing two-year-old who was lost on a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah over the weekend, have been honoured by the emirate's police force.
DON'T MISS:
>> Watch: 2-year-old who got lost on UAE mountain rescued
>> From terror to joy: Emirati describes moment he found 2-year-old lost on RAK mountain
Ras Al Khaimah Police honoured Hazza Saeed Al Habsi and Adel Muhammad Al Jasmi for their efforts to help authorities reunite the Asian boy with his family, after he went missing during a family trip to Yans Mountain.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, praised the heroic role the two citizens played by assisting the police in a search that lasted 12 hours. He noted that their efforts affirmed the partnership of citizens and residents in community protection.
For their part, the two Emiratis expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the force for the honour, which they said would be an encouragement for them as well as for every citizen and resident of this country.
-
Transport
Dubai to launch 5 new bus routes
One route will be cancelled, while six would be improved, the RTA... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Mock tests begin for public schools ahead of ...
Officials said they want to ensure that all pupils in Grades IV to... READ MORE
-
Education
ADIBF books worth Dh6m to be donated to govt...
Making a wide variety of literary works available to students will... READ MORE
-
Health
Fakeeh University Hospital hosts region's first...
In honour of International Nurses Day, UAE's nursing professionals... READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020 Dubai to get special 3D-printing hub
The area will include a research centre, an academy and laboratories... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only these passengers can fly on India-UAE...
It costs about $40,000 to fully charter a flight. READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza truce: UAE hopes ceasefire is durable
UAE had earlier stressed that it has been gravely concerned by the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until June 14:...
Authorities had on April 25 extended the suspension of passenger... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1