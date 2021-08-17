News
UAE: Emiratis rescued after getting stranded in desert for two days

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 17, 2021
Supplied photo

The rescue operation was carried out by observing all Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures.


Three Emiratis have been rescued after they got stranded in Abu Dhabi’s desert for the past two days.

The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, carried out a search and rescue mission for the Emiratis stuck in the Razeen desert.

The police operations room received the information about stranded Emiratis, who were in a state of fatigue and exhaustion, because of soaring temperatures and dehydration.

A rescue team from NSRC was able to spot and rescue the Emiratis.

They were immediately airlifted to the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for treatment. The rescue operation was carried out by observing all Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures.

author

Ashwani Kumar

