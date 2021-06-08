News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Emirati woman helps accident victim, honoured by police

Web report/Sharjah
Filed on June 8, 2021

She used her medical experience to administer first aid, before police patrols and ambulance arrived on the scene.


An Emirati woman has been honoured by Sharjah Police for aiding the victim of a road accident.

Maryam Al Hammadi used her medical experience to administer first aid to the victim, before police patrols and ambulance arrived on the scene.

Lieutenant-Colonel Omar Omar Bu Ghanem, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, presented her with the honour.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210607&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609267&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 