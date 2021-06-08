UAE: Emirati woman helps accident victim, honoured by police

She used her medical experience to administer first aid, before police patrols and ambulance arrived on the scene.

An Emirati woman has been honoured by Sharjah Police for aiding the victim of a road accident.

Maryam Al Hammadi used her medical experience to administer first aid to the victim, before police patrols and ambulance arrived on the scene.

Lieutenant-Colonel Omar Omar Bu Ghanem, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, presented her with the honour.