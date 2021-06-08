UAE: Emirati woman helps accident victim, honoured by police
She used her medical experience to administer first aid, before police patrols and ambulance arrived on the scene.
An Emirati woman has been honoured by Sharjah Police for aiding the victim of a road accident.
Maryam Al Hammadi used her medical experience to administer first aid to the victim, before police patrols and ambulance arrived on the scene.
Lieutenant-Colonel Omar Omar Bu Ghanem, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, presented her with the honour.
-
News
UAE: Woman told to pay husband Dh5,000 for...
She reacted badly when he confronted her about it, forcing him to... READ MORE
-
News
This suspended train could be the future of...
The RTA is signing agreements with specialist companies to develop... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man arrested for dancing inside Metro coach
He was also charged with violating Covid-19 safety rules as he was... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
3 drownings in two weeks: Experts in UAE remind...
At least three UAE residents, including two teens and a mum, have... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More free PCR tests for UAE residents proposed
An official recommended that Covid costs be covered by health... READ MORE
-
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year
The next long weekend will arrive in July during Eid Al Adha. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,205 Covid cases, 2,168 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 209,026 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Americas
800 arrested worldwide in huge organised crime...
The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 8 tonnes of... READ MORE