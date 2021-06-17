UAE: Emirates to recover 90% of its pre-pandemic network in July

Emirates will also boost its A380 network this summer, bringing its flagship experience to 15 cities on 129 weekly services.

Emirates airline on Thursday said it is ramping up its operations and expanding services across its network to meet strong leisure travel demand over the summer, as entry restrictions ease for travellers.

Today, Emirates serves 115 global passenger destinations, and by the end of July, it will have recovered close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, operating 880 weekly services across 124 cities.

The airline will resume services to seven cities in July including: Venice on July 1; Phuket, Nice, Orlando and Mexico City on July 2; Lyon on July 9 and Malta on July 14.

Emirates will also launch flights to Florida's second largest city and one of the world's most popular holiday spots, Miami, starting July 22.

"Emirates is committed to keeping Dubai, businesses and communities around the world connected and we are working hard to rebuild our network and secure access to more destinations in partnership with various authorities and stakeholders. We are encouraged by the latest developments as many countries have begun to turn the page and reopen for international visitors, and we are seeing strong signs of pent-up demand wherever restrictions have eased,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group and Emirates Airline.

“Emirates is nimbly matching up flight services and identifying opportunities to grow our footprint, and provide customers more opportunities to safely get where they want to go this summer, offering best-in-class service, greater convenience and more choice."

Emirates said it will be adding frequencies to 12 cities across Europe, Africa and North America as more destinations re-open for international visitors, and offer quarantine free travel.

Emirates destinations with enhanced schedules for July and August include: German cities Munich, Dusseldorf and Hamburg; Zurich; Vienna; Prague; Madrid; Stockholm; Brussels; Lisbon; Chicago and Tunis.

In Europe, the airline currently flies to more than 30 cities in 20 countries including popular holiday destinations Greece, Spain, Italy, France and Malta, which offer quarantine free arrivals.

In the US, with rapid vaccine rollouts and the reopening of air travel at a rate outpacing the world, Emirates will continue to build its presence.

With the addition of Miami to its network in July, Emirates will operate over 70 weekly flights to the US, offering over 26,000 seats across 12 gateways including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.

The airline is also ramping up its trans-Atlantic operations Milan-New York and Athens-Newark to meet large passenger volumes and high demand across its premium cabins.

During the summer, the airline plans to activate over 30 of its A380s to augment its 151 strong fleet of Boeing 777s.

Emirates will be deploying the A380 to Cairo, Jeddah, Amman, Guangzhou, London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Vienna, Paris, Munich, Moscow, New York JFK, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Toronto during summer.