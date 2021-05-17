UAE Eid break: Dubai Police receive over 49,000 calls

Over 35,000 of them were made on the emergency 999 hotline.

The Dubai Police received 49,046 calls during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Of these, 35,065 were made on the emergency hotline 999, and 13,981 on the non-emergency number 901.

Colonel Turki Abdel Rahman bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre, said the police received 481 emails and 230 messages via their chat services.

"The Command & Control Centre also recorded several traffic accidents… due to violations like being distracted while driving, sudden swerving, speeding, failure to leave safe distance when driving behind other vehicles, and not giving priority to pedestrians at crossings," the officer added.