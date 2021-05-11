- EVENTS
UAE Eid Al Fitr prayers: Perfect end to holy month of Ramadan, say residents
Residents thanked authorities and healthcare professionals for making it possible.
Dubai residents have expressed happiness and relief upon learning that Eid Al Fitr prayers would be held at Eid musallas (prayer grounds) across the emirate.
>> UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Dubai issues guidelines for Eid prayers at mosques
Imran Siddiqui, manager at a telecom firm, said: “I was hoping for this announcement to come soon, as I am a regular mosque-goer. I noticed how disciplined and conscious people have become while praying at the mosque. It’s amazing to see how mosque-goers keep their distance, wear masks at all times and give way to each other to ensure there is no crowding at the mosque during Taraweeh and at other prayer times, too.”
Siddiqui, who is fully vaccinated, added, “I’m so happy to see the Covid cases in the UAE have dropped to almost 1,500 and this is all due to the vigilant measures taken by the government and the public's compliance with those steps. This is a great Eid gift for us all."
Another mosque-goer, Syed Imran Ahmed, thanked the UAE authorities and the nation’s frontline heroes for helping bring life back to normal.
“This good news would not be possible without the support of the UAE government and our frontline doctors, who are risking their life to save ours. A big thank you to the authorities and to all the healthcare professionals,” said Ahmed, a senior sales officer at a firm.
Calling the move an answered prayer, HR professional Nadeem Ahmed said: “Ramadan has been so auspicious as we started from being allowed to perform taraweeh prayers; then, in the last 10 nights, we prayed special Qiyam Al Layl prayers also in congregation. This news of being able to perform Eid prayers in congregation is like a perfect end to the holy month.”
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (Iacad) in Dubai have said Eid prayers would be held at 5.52am and musallas across the emirate would open 30 minutes prior, closing immediately afterwards. Women’s prayer halls, however, will remain closed until further notice.
>> UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah
Eid Al Fitr may fall either on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the sighting of the moon.
Iacad urged worshippers to keep a safe distance from others and not to crowd around the musallas’ entrances and exits. The same precautionary measures being followed during the Taraweeh prayers will apply, including wearing masks and carrying individual prayer mats.
